Farm fun fuelling food banks

TEMISKAMING SHORES – If your weekend plans include grocery shopping, you can stop by the first Family Fun Day on the Farm on Saturday.

The first-time event, hosted by Breault Family Farm at 117411 Sales Barn Road, will offer two dozen market vendors. But there will also be farm tours, games and kids’ activities, and lunch.

Admission is free, but donations of non-perishable foods and cash for food banks in New Liskeard and Haileybury are requested. A nominal fee will be charged for some activities, with proceeds going to food banks.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.