Eyes on the skies December 24

NORTH BAY (Staff) – The NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense) Santa Tracker has announced that they will be watching the skies for the annual visit of Santa Claus.

They will be taking up posts to alert the public, and ensure their safe progress, as Santa Claus and his reindeer progress around the world this coming Friday evening, December 24.

Everyone is welcome to visit the NORAD Santa Tracker website for updates December 24.