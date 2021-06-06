Extreme heat warning

DISTRICT – Environment Canada has issued its first heat warning of the season for the Temiskaming area.

It begins today (Sunday) and is expected to persist into Monday and possibly Tuesday, covering portions of Northeastern Ontario including Sudbury, North Bay, Timmins and Kapuskasing.

Environment Canada reports:

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach the low thirties this afternoon and Monday afternoon. Overnight lows are expected to bottom out in the upper teens or low twenties. The heat may persist into Tuesday but confidence is low at this point.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness – swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.