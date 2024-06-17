Extreme heat warning for region

DISTRICT — Environment Canada has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for the Temiskaming region.

Elevated heat and humidity is expected for several days beginning today, Monday, June 17.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 28 to 33 Celsius with humidex values of 36 to 42 C.

Overnight the temperatures are expected to be 17 to 20 degrees and higher with the humid values.

Please take caution when exposed to these conditions by drinking plenty of water, wearing sunscreen, protect family pets from the extreme heat and prepare for sudden power outages.