From Environment Canada January 10:

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Hazard:

Minimum temperatures between minus 29 and minus 32 degrees Celsius.

Wind chill values of minus 40.

When:

This evening into Tuesday morning.

Discussion:

Wind chill values may slightly moderate this afternoon before once again dropping to minus 40 from this evening into Tuesday morning.

Impacts:

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Synthetic and wool fabrics provide good insulation.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.