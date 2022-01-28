Extreme cold warning from EC

From Environment Canada:

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Hazards:

Wind chill values near minus 40.

When:

Tonight through Saturday morning, January 29.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Keep dry to stay warmer.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.