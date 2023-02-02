Extreme Cold Warning for Temiskaming region!

DISTRICT — Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami.

A prolonged period of very cold wind chills is expected with windchill values of minus 40 to minus 45 Celsius tonight through to Saturday morning.

Widespread wind chills of minus 40 to minus 45 are expected tonight into Friday morning. Extreme cold wind chills are expected once again Friday night into Saturday morning for some areas. Temperatures will moderate through the day on Saturday bringing an end to the extreme cold spell.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.