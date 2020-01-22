Explorer-author in Hudson Thursday night

Nastawgan Trails Inc. is inviting people with adventurous souls to hear and talk with a real live explorer extraordinaire.

Adam Shoalts has been described as Canada’s Indiana Jones, an explorer, writer and professional adventurer and he’s coming to the Hudson Community Hall Thursday, January 23, beginning at 7 p.m.

Shoalts is a professional adventurer. His expeditions have included a nearly 4,000-kilometre solo canoe journey across Canada’s Arctic. He is the author of the bestselling book Alone Against the North and the award winning A History of Canada in 10 Maps, also a bestseller. His new book, Beyond Trees: A Journey Alone Across Canada has been well received.

He is an Explorer-In-Residence with the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and in 2016 was named a National Champion of the Trans-Canada Trail.

He has a PhD from McMaster University.

Tickets for An Evening With Adam Shoalts can be purchased at the door of the Hudson Community Hall for $10 each.