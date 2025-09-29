Every Child Matters Walk in New Liskeard September 30

TEMISKAMING SHORES — The Keepers of the Circle, Indigenous Supports and Programming centre is hosting the annual Every Child Matters Walk, on Tuesday, September 30, beginning at 9:30 a.m. from the Keepers offices at 121 Scott Street in New Liskeard.
The walk route is to the New Liskeard waterfront and back to Keepers for a light lunch.
Participants are being asked to wear orange and bring a drum if you have one.
Register with Natalie at ntobler@keepersofthecircle.com
