Every Child Matters Walk in New Liskeard September 30

TEMISKAMING SHORES — The Keepers of the Circle, Indigenous Supports and Programming centre is hosting the annual Every Child Matters Walk, on Tuesday, September 30, beginning at 9:30 a.m. from the Keepers offices at 121 Scott Street in New Liskeard.

The walk route is to the New Liskeard waterfront and back to Keepers for a light lunch.

Participants are being asked to wear orange and bring a drum if you have one.

Register with Natalie at ntobler@keepersofthecircle.com