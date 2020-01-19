ETFO holding one-day strike January 24

TORONTO – Rotating strikes by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario will hit District School Board Ontario North East on Friday, January 24.

The federation announced Sunday that it had given the required five-day notice to the Ontario North East board as well as the Bluewater board of the upcoming one-day strike.

Meanwhile, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association is conducting a one-day province-wide walkout on Tuesday, January 21. The Northeastern Catholic board will close its schools for the day.