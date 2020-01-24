The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) will continue week two of rotating strikes, having sent the five-day required strike notice for Greater Essex County, Near North, Limestone and Upper Canada school boards for Wednesday January 29.
As previously announced, members in ETFO’s Simcoe, Waterloo and Keewatin-Patricia locals will conduct a one-day strike on January 27. Members in Kawartha Pine Ridge, Hastings-Prince Edward, Upper Grand, Moosenee and Moose Factory will strike on January 28.
ETFO represents 83,000 elementary public school teachers, occasional teachers and education professionals across the province.
ETFO five-day notice doesn’t include the Northeast was last modified: January 24th, 2020 by