ETFO five-day notice doesn’t include the Northeast

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) will continue week two of rotating strikes, having sent the five-day required strike notice for Greater Essex County, Near North, Limestone and Upper Canada school boards for Wednesday January 29.

As previously announced, members in ETFO’s Simcoe, Waterloo and Keewatin-Patricia locals will conduct a one-day strike on January 27. Members in Kawartha Pine Ridge, Hastings-Prince Edward, Upper Grand, Moosenee and Moose Factory will strike on January 28.

ETFO represents 83,000 elementary public school teachers, occasional teachers and education professionals across the province.