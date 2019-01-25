Environment Canada Weather Alert

Residents of the Temiskaming region can expect a multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected.

Extreme wind chills of minus 40 to minus 45 are expected across much of Northern Ontario tonight and Saturday morning.

This arctic air mass will remain entrenched over the region through the weekend and into early next week, bringing a prolonged period of extremely cold wind chills.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Bundle up, stay warm and safe!