Environment Canada weather alert

editorial@northernontario.caHappening Now
DISTRICT — A special weather statement is in effect for New Liskeard (Temiskaming Shores) with significant snow, potentially reaching 10 cm, expected from Tuesday morning through Tuesday night. The system brings a risk of freezing rain or ice pellets, reducing visibility and causing difficult travel conditions on roads and walkways.

Key Details:
  • Hazards: Total snowfall near 10 cm and a risk of freezing rain.
  • Timing: Beginning overnight Monday, continuing through Tuesday night.
  • Impacts: Reduced visibility and slippery,, icy, or difficult travel conditions.
  • Action: Monitor alerts, allow extra travel time, and report severe weather 

Environment Canada weather alert was last modified: March 30th, 2026 by Editorial Staff

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