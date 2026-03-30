DISTRICT — A special weather statement is in effect for New Liskeard (Temiskaming Shores) with significant snow, potentially reaching 10 cm, expected from Tuesday morning through Tuesday night. The system brings a risk of freezing rain or ice pellets, reducing visibility and causing difficult travel conditions on roads and walkways.
Key Details:
- Hazards: Total snowfall near 10 cm and a risk of freezing rain.
- Timing: Beginning overnight Monday, continuing through Tuesday night.
- Impacts: Reduced visibility and slippery,, icy, or difficult travel conditions.
- Action: Monitor alerts, allow extra travel time, and report severe weather
Environment Canada weather alert was last modified: March 30th, 2026 by