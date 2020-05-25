Environment Canada issues heat warning

Heat Warning in effect for:

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

First heat event of the season Tuesday and Wednesday.



High daytime temperatures near 30 are expected Tuesday afternoon and again on Wednesday. Humidex values in the mid to upper thirties are also expected.



The heat is expected to end on Thursday with the arrival of showers and cooler air.

Extreme heat affects everyone.



The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.



Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.



Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.



Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.