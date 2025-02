The first weekend of the Englehart Winter Carnival opens on Saturday, February 22, with warm laughs.

The Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Show will be held at the Community Hall.

That will be followed up Sunday with activities at the Englehart Nordic Ski Club from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At the arena starting at 7 p.m. there’ll be a Ringette “Try It” Night.

See the full schedule in this week’s Speaker.