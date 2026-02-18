Englehart Winter Carnival “Snow Much Fun” has begun!

ENGLEHART — Are you looking for a fun way to beat the winter blues?

The Englehart Winter Carnival might be the answer, with the theme of “Snow Much Fun” beginning on Wednesday, February 18. with games, inflatables, community volleyball and more.

Each day of the carnival, from February 18 to February 22, features a wide variety of events for individuals and families to enjoy!

A complete schedule of events can be found in the Temiskaming Speaker and on the Englehart Recreation & Events Facebook page.