A grand reopening of the Englehart Legion Branch 104 was held May 6. Dignitaries and well-wishers from across the region attended. Pictured here are (from left to right) Deputy Zone Commander John McDonnell of Kirkland Lake, District Commander Roy Wilde of Kirkland Lake, Branch 104 first vice-president Nancy Nelson, Branch 104 president Sharell Foster, and Branch 104 Membership chair and service officer Betty LaCharity. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)