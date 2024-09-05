Englehart Fall Fair set to roll

Diane Johnston

Speaker Reporter

ENGLEHART – Where can you go this week to watch fire-juggling street performers, peruse the best in garden produce, take a wagon ride, and dine on cabbage rolls?

The 115th edition of the Englehart Fall Fair, of course.

There will be “something to do for everybody,” said Brian Smith, who heads the Englehart and District Agricultural Society.

The fair opens at 6 p.m. Thursday and continues through Saturday.

This year’s line-up of entertainment is among the many things that Smith himself is looking forward to.

NorthFIRE Circus performers will offer fiery walkabouts on Friday afternoon and a show that night.

Musical entertainment includes performances by the Northern Square Dancers during Thursday’s opening festivities, Richard and Eddie Renaud of Kirkland Lake on Friday night, and RJ Country of the Field area on Saturday morning.

For the kids, the inflatable play structures will be open on Friday and Saturday.

Smith noted that a fall fair parade makes its return, winding its way through Englehart on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.

And there will be lots of opportunities to eat, including a seniors’ tea on Friday, a harvest dinner that night, and a farmer’s breakfast on Saturday.

Visitors can also survey the exhibits, take in a wagon ride, and check out livestock displays and shows.

A detailed schedule can be found inside this issue of The Speaker.