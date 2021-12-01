Englehart Christmas parade derailed

ENGLEHART (Staff) – The Englehart Night of Lights Christmas parade has followed the same path as many other seasonal celebrations.

The town has cancelled the December 4 parade and other festive plans for this period.

A sudden increase in COVID-19 cases across the district has been blamed, following similar decisions made for the New Liskeard Lions Club Santa Claus parade, Village Noel, the Kirkland Lake Santa Claus parade and the Larder Lake Christmas parade.

It was noted that the town would not have enough people to assist with mask control in the crowd of people who would be watching the parade.

To assist with town spirit, people are being asked to do more with activities such as window decorations, yard decorations and decorations in the downtown area.