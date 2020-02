A scholarship was awarded to engineering student Steven Vandenbogaard (right) by the Temiskaming chapter of Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO). Vandenbogaard, from New Liskeard, is currently enrolled in civil engineering at Queen’s University. He has demonstrated excellence in his scholastic achievements, community involvement, volunteerism, and interest in the engineering profession. Maria Story, chair of the Temiskaming chapter of the PEO, presented the scholarship. (Supplied photo)