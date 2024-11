At the November 4 Coleman Township council meeting, the Coleman Fire Department acknowledged the donation of 48 carbon monoxide and smoke alarms from Enbridge Gas Inc., in conjunction with the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal, through the Project Zero program. From the left are Fire Marshal Safety Council member Danny Whalen, Coleman Mayor Dan Cleroux, Coleman Fire Department chief Don Laitinen, Enbridge Gas Inc. spokesperson Scott Gibson, Coleman Fire Department captain Wayne Knight, Fire Prevention Officer Bryan Cooke, Coleman firefighter Marcel Gauthier and captain Gerry Belanger. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)