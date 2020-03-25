EMS asks for help

DISTRICT (Staff/Special) — The Emergency Medical Service (EMS) for Temiskaming is asking the public for help.

In a press release issued Wednesday, March 25, EMS chief John McCarthy asked if there is any person or business with extra personal protective equipment (PPE) that can be donated to protect paramedics in the district.

“With the current COVID-19 situation growing and future supplies possibly facing a difficulty to obtain due to the high demand, we are reaching out to the public in advance of potential future shortages of PPE.”

The EMS is looking for N95 face masks, surgical gowns, hand sanitizers, surgical masks, and face shields.

“Your paramedics are hard at work serving the public and the need for us to build our supply of PPE is required in order to fight this virus and keep all of you safe,” McCarthy said.

Anyone who can assist is asked to call 705-567-9366 or 705-647-7447 and leave your name and phone number with the receptionist. A paramedic duty officer will make arrangements to pick up any supplies that could be used.

McCarthy expressed thanks on behalf of the paramedics for helping EMS staff to remain safe and serve the public at this time.