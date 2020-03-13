Elk Lake Fish Derby on Saturday, March 14 cancelled

This is a statement issued by the Elk Lake Recreation Committee with regards to the Fish On Derby being cancelled.

Attention to all Elk Lake Fish On Derby participants ….

Unfortunately the derby scheduled for tomorrow in Elk Lake from 12:00pm until 3:00pm has to be CANCELLED due to the government issuing notice to ban large events due to the recent Covid-19 virus outbreaks.

We will have a live draw for prizes at 4:00pm Saturday, March 14th for both Adult and Kids divisions, including attendance prizes.

Watch to see how lucky you will be!!

Thank you for your understanding on this matter and for your support of the derby.

Stay healthy fishing friends and supporters.

Rec Committee