Electoral sign vandalism is a crime

Members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind the public that during the Federal Election, any tampering or damage towards electoral signs and/or personal property is a criminal offence.

If anyone has any information about this type of activity or any other crime, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

