Duck races and fireworks in Elk Lake this weekend

JAMES TOWNSHIP (Staff) — If you are looking for something exciting to do this coming long weekend, the Township of James is having two fun events on July 31.

On Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. there will be Duck Races at the Makobe River rapids on Fourth Street.

It is $5 for each duck and they can be purchased at J&S Variety Store.

The proceeds from this 50/50 event will go to the Alice in Wonderland Playground renovation project.

The second large-scale event on the day involves loud noises, explosions and decorated boats.

Don’t worry, it is all geared for safety and maximum fun.

The Elk Lake Volunteer Fire Department and the Elk Lake Recreation Department are teaming up to host a Light Up the Lake Boat Parade happening at the Elk Lake Public Beach at 9 p.m. followed by a fireworks display in front of the municipal office.

For more information on these events contact the Township of James office at 705-678-2237.