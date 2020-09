Ribbons on a tree in downtown New Liskeard acknowledge people struggling with substance use and remember those who have died from drug overdoses. It was a project of the Pavilion Women’s Centre in Haileybury, and on hand August 31 – International Overdose Awareness Day – were, from foreground, Pavilion representatives Marie-Paule Jacob, Tracey Brillinger and Melanie Ducharme. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)