Drop-off for hazardous waste

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – Temiskaming Shores residents will be able to deposit their household hazardous waste at the annual event on Wellington Street in New Liskeard Saturday, June 4.

The event will be taking place in the parking lot between Temiskaming Printing and the New Liskeard fire hall, and will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Last year, over five yours 440 vehicles dropped off approximately 25,800 litres and 1,710 kilograms of hazardous waste.

Items accepted include paint, batteries, flammables, aerosols, small propane cylinders, large tanks, pesticides, fertilizers, antifreeze, oil filters, empty oil containers, pharmaceutical products, sharps, old fire extinguishers, light bulbs, light tubes, acids, base materials, oxidizers, oil drums and gasoline.