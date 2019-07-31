DRIVING DIABETES SUPPORT

Steve Mathews, of Bill Mathews Motors in New Liskeard, held the first annual Gathering of the Gear Heads event at the dealership on July 13. People interested in vintage cars attended from across Northern Ontario. Out of 130 entrants, $5,000 was turned over to the Timiskaming Diabetes Program. “The automotive community is a very loyal and generous group, and is surely proud to raise funds for a local program which helps so many affected with diabetes,” said Mathews. From the left is volunteer Claudette Black, Timiskaming Diabetes Program certified diabetes educator Joanne Potter, and event organizer Steve Mathews. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)