Drive sober this long weekend: MADD

As Ontarians prepare to enjoy a holiday long weekend, MADD Canada is asking everyone to drive sober, or to plan a safe ride home if alcohol and/or drugs are part of their plans.



“Whether you are planning a road trip, taking the boat out on the lake, or enjoying the trails on an ATV, please drive sober,” said MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Andrew Murie. “Operating any vehicle while impaired is never worth the risk to yourself, your passengers or those around you.”

Crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs kill hundreds of Canadians and injure tens of thousands every year. MADD Canada wants to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and encourage everyone to help keep roads and communities safe by:

Never driving a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never riding with a driver who is impaired;

Calling 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

Whatever your plans are this weekend, please do not drive impaired. Call an Uber or a cab, arrange a designated driver, take public transit or stay the night. Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App. Visit https://www.uber.com/partner/en-ca/madd-canada/ for more information.