District moves to Orange, Restrict

DISTRICT (Staff) – The Ontario government has advised that the District of Timiskaming will be moving to a Level: Orange, Restrict, with intermediate measures effective Monday, March 8 at 12:01 a.m.

Timiskaming Health Unit Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Glenn Corneil has stated in a letter to businesses that businesses may be required to make changes to their COVID-19 precautions.

The zone is increasing two levels in cautions from Green to Orange.

Corneil stated the change has been made because of “the level of virus circulating within our community, the capacity of our hospitals and other healthcare partners, and the ability of public health to properly follow-up with cases of COVID-19 and their contacts in a timely manner.”

Screening of patrons is required across all sectors, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health. Maximum capacity is 50 for most settings.

Social gathering limits are 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Different gathering limits are in place for events and gatherings in staffed businesses and facilities and for weddings, funerals, and religious services.

At bars and restaurants there is a limit of four patrons per table. The maximum number of patrons permitted is 50.

All establishments must be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Liquor may only be sold between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Sport and fitness facilities are accessible by reservation only, and screening of patrons is required. Patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes. No spectators are permitted, however each person under 18 may be accompanied by one parent or guardian. Spacing between patrons must be three meters. A maximum of 50 people are allowed in areas with weights and exercise machines and all classes. Fitness classes are capped at 10 patrons indoors and 25 patrons outdoors. Contact information must be collected for everyone who enters the facility.

At personal care settings services requiring removal of face coverings are prohibited.