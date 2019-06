Gwillimdale Farms in Harley Township was the site of the latest FedNor announcement. Pictured above are, from left, Gwillimdale president John Hambly; youth intern Emily Potter and board chair Norm Koch, Northern Ontario Farm Innovation Alliance; Carman Kidd, Temiskaming Shores mayor and a director on the South Temiskaming Community Futures Development Corporation (STCFDC); Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota; STCFDC chair Dan Cleroux and executive director John Bernstein; Harley Township Reeve Pauline Archambault; and Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Commerce president Jessica Caldwell and youth intern Dominque Simmons. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)