The Englehart Dental Office has a new home at 35 Third Street in Englehart. On hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony at the new office building on February 24 were, from the left, hygienist Sheryl Barlow, dental assistant/receptionist Tammy Robbins, dental assistant Brenda Hong, dentist and owner Dr. Julie Williams, hygienist Kate Loach and receptionist Kristy Van Vliet. (Staff photo by Jamie Mountain, LJI reporter)