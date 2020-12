Christmas Ornaments Galore was the theme of the Christmas craft session at the Temagami Train Station December 5. Temagami children Elliot Belanger, 7, and his sister Seija, 6, and other area children were guided through the creation of Christmas ornaments for the holiday season Saturday. Laura Irvine is pictured here helping Elliot and Seija. The event was hosted by Living Temagami. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)