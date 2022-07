ENGLEHART — Englehart and area residents can gather to celebrate summer during the one-day Day in the Park event, being held on Saturday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All the events are family friendly and take place in the heart of Englehart, at Centennial Park.

There will be food vendors, bouncy toys for the kids and much more.

The admission is free compliments of the Town of Englehart!