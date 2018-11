SMOOTH OPERATION By all accounts the Dancing with the Docs gala fundraiser organized by the Temiskaming Hospital Foundation Care Close to Home campaign was a smooth operation, held on Saturday, November 3, at Northern College, Dr. Celine Leger-Nolet was twirled high in the air by her partner, Denis Nolet, during their opening performance to Frank Sinatra’s song Somethin’ Stupid. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)