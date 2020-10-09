Dam warnings

TORONTO (Special) – The Thanksgiving weekend may offer one of the last chances this year to get out on the water.

But Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is warning the public to stay away from hydroelectric stations and dams.

“Thanksgiving weekend is a great time to get outside and enjoy the autumn weather, but water levels and flows near dams and hydroelectric stations can change quickly and without notice,” said Nicolle Butcher, OPG’s senior vice-president of renewable generation and power marketing, in a news release.

“Stay clear and stay safe this long weekend by obeying all warning signs, buoys, booms and barriers near hydroelectric stations and dams.”

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 river systems. Most of these facilities are remotely controlled.

As demand for electricity rises and falls throughout each day, operators stationed many kilometres away open and close dams to manage flows, and start and stop generating units as needed. Water that looks safe may become turbulent with little or no warning.