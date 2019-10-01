Dam inspections taking place

SOUTH LORRAIN (Staff) — Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is advising motorists of traffic delays occurring at Lower Notch Generating Station and Matabitchuan Generating Station on Wednesday, October 2. OPG will be using a crane to complete dam inspections at these locations.

Motorists intending to travel across the Lower Notch GS intake (Mabey Bridge from Highway 567) or the Matabitchuan GS power house (Bailey Bridge #2) can expect delays of up to one hour.

OPG is thanking the public for their patience.