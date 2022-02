The Cubs and Majors crowd the net around Majors goalie Thomas Armstrong in second period action at The Shep. New Liskeard went on to beat Timmins 2-1 on February 11. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)

Sue Nielsen Speaker Reporter TEMISKAMING SHORES — It was a hit and miss week for the New Liskeard Cubs of the Great North U18 AAA League, but the hit was…

Log In Register This content is for Speaker Online Digital Subscription members only.