Liam Major of the Cubs, 21, and goalie Matt Leitch keep an eye on the puck as it heads out of New Liskeard’s end during first period play September 20 at the Don Shepherdson Memorial Arena. The visiting Majors won this exhibition game 6-2, but the Cubs came back in Timmins beating the Majors 5-4 in overtime Saturday. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)