A Timmins player has the puck on his stick on this play against Cub goalie hopeful Shawn Gerber in Haileybury on September 9. The Majors took both exhibition games on the weekend, 4-1 in Haileybury and 3-1 in Timmins. The Cubs have finalized their 2022-2023 roster and will play their first regular season game on September 30 on home ice against the U16 Sudbury Nickel Capitals. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)