Cub jersey auction supports Community Cancer Care

DISTRICT — The New Liskeard Cubs will be wearing specially designed purple jersey’s this Friday night, December 6, supporting the Community Cancer Care program when they meet up with the Timmins Majors at the Don Shepherdson Memorial Arena.

The Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, supplied by Greg and Melissa Major, will be auctioned off after the game to raise funds for the Community Cancer Care program.

Jerseys will be signed and then successful bidders can pick them up at the December 13 home game.

The auction takes place via the Facebook page called Hockey Fights Cancer-New Liskeard Cubs.