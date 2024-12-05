Cub jersey auction supports Community Cancer Care

DISTRICT — The New Liskeard Cubs will be wearing purple Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys this coming Friday, December 6 at their home game against the Timmins Majors.

The jerseys will be auctioned off after the game via the Facebook page called Hockey Fights Cancer-New Liskeard Cubs.

This initiative is being sponsored by Greg and Melissa Major.

All monies raised from the jersey auction goes to the Community Cancer Care program, with an office in downtown New Liskeard at the rear of the Northern Drugs location.

Successful bidders may pick up their signed jersey at the December 13 home game.