Cub jersey auction supports Community Cancer Care

DISTRICT — The New Liskeard Cubs will be wearing purple Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, for the second time at their upcoming home game against the Timmins Majors this coming Friday, December 6.

The jerseys, supplied by Greg and Melissa Major, are going to be auctioned off after the game with all proceeds going to support the Community Cancer Care program that has an office in New Liskeard at the rear of the Northern Drugs store in downtown New Liskeard.

The auction will be held via the Facebook page called Hockey Fights Cancer-New Liskeard Cubs.

Successful bidders can pick up their jersey at the December 13 home game.