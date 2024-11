Nathan Barton and Emerson Spence of TDSS (from the left), along with Englehart High Novice runners Ryan Tankard, Lauren Black and Isabella Evans, took off from the starting position at the NEOAA Cross-Country Championships, held at the Temiskaming Nordic Ski Club on October 22. Barton, Spence and Tankard all qualified for OFSAA, which is taking place in Ottawa on November 4. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)