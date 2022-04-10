COVID outbreak declared at Temiskaming Hospital

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff/Special) – The Temiskaming Hospital is advising the public that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared.

Enhanced infection control measures are in place, and temporary designated care partner/visitor restrictions are in effect until further notice.

Temiskaming Hospital is asking for the public’s cooperation to help minimize the risk of transmission.

All in-patient areas of the hospital are closed to visitors and designated care partners for long-term care and acute care patients until further notice.

Designated care partners are allowed for palliative, obstetrical and pediatric patients.

Care partners are allowed to accompany outpatients who need support due to physical, intellectual, cognitive and emotional conditions or needing a substitute decision-maker while attending the hospital for appointments, tests, procedures or emergent care.

Care partners will need to show proof of vaccination and identification prior to entering the facility.

All designated care partners must pass the screening questionnaire administered by the hospital’s screening agents prior to entering the hospital. “This is a necessary step as cases rise in the area and while we experience an out-break in the hospital“ said president and chief execuive officer Mike Baker. “I also urge the public to be kind and respectful of all our staff as we do everything we can to protect our patients and our staff.”

The Timiskaming Health Unit is working with the hospital in ensuring best practices are being followed.