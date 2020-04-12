COVID-19 Update

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Temiskaming to date stands at nine.

In its latest update, posted April 12, the Timiskaming Health Unit said the two most recent cases – a woman in her 70s and a man in his 20s – are in self-isolation.

Of the district’s nine cases, two have been resolved.

A total of 243 tests have been submitted from the district. In addition to the nine positive tests, results in 188 tests were negative and 46 are pending.