COVID-19 update

TEMISKAMING SHORES – A COVID-19 outbreak at Northdale Manor was declared over today (January 30).

That means there are currently no active outbreaks of the virus in the district.

Temiskaming Hospital, meanwhile, reduced visitor restrictions last week following the end of an outbreak at that facility.

All in-patients are now allowed up to two care partners at their bedside at a time.

Out-patients will be allowed one care partner to provide essential support.

The hospital says care partners can come and go during the day, but must undergo active screening when entering the hospital and must wear a mask throughout their stay.