COVID-19 outbreak at hospital

TEMISKAMING SHORES – A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Temiskaming Hospital today (December 12) after two or more in-patients experienced symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.

In a post on its Facebook page, the hospital advises that enhanced infection control measures are in place, and temporary adjustments for care partner/visitors are now in effect until further notice.

It’s asking for the public’s cooperation with the following to help minimize the risk of transmission to and from patients, visitors and staff.

Updated guidance is relevant to only the medical surgical department at this time.

For visitors and care partners inside the outbreak department:

• Masks are required within the department.

• Visitors must wear a mask and any other required personal protective equipment (PPE) when within two meters of any patient.

For partners outside the outbreak department:

• Masks are optional yet encouraged when within two meters of any patient.

• If patient is in isolation, appropriate PPE must be worn as instructed by staff in order to support existing safety procedure requirements.

The Timiskaming Health Unit is working with the hospital in ensuring best practices are being followed during this time.

To arrange a virtual visit, please contact Kathy Demarce at 705-647-8121 ex 2341.