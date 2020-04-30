COVID-19 cases in Long Term Care Homes

The Timiskaming Health Unit confirmed April 30 that two COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at long term care homes in the district of Timiskaming.

Ministry direction requires an outbreak be declared with a single laboratory-confirmed case in a resident or staff member.

Earlier this week the Ontario government launched a province wide surveillance testing initiative for all long term care home residents and staff, including asymptomatic people. Two residents of the Northview Nursing Home have been confirmed positive, while the Temiskaming Lodge has one resident and three staff members who have tested positive. All affected residents are in isolation and are medically stable. Positive staff members have been notified and are in self-isolation.

The Timiskaming Health Unit, along with local hospitals and Ontario Health, are working closely with these facilities to ensure all measures are in place to protect residents and staff. Investigations regarding these cases continue with contact tracing, in order to further reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health/CEO for the Timiskaming district said, “Having had previous cases of COVID-19 transmitted through community spread we knew the possibility of more cases existed. Even if people have mild symptoms the risk of transmission needs to be taken very seriously, and everyone needs to continue to follow all recommended public health measures to protect themselves and others.”