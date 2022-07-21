Countryfest 2022 is a CTScan fundraiser

DISTRICT — The 22nd edition of the 2022 Sutton Bay Park Countryfest is back after a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All things take place at the Sutton Bay Park from July 21-24, with the event helping to raise funds to operate the CATScan machine, located at the Temiskaming Hospital.

CATSCan committee members are operating the kitchen during the weekend musical festival and will be happy to serve delicious food to all attendees.

Besides the important fundraising angle, there will be a lineup of musical performers that will keep toes tapping and hands clapping.

For more information call the Sutton Bay Park.